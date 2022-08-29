Lamar Jackson Shoots Down Contract Rumor: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension with the team and at this point probably won't until the end of the season. But he's setting the record straight on what the Ravens have offered him.

A short while ago, a Twitter user declared that the Ravens should be offering Jackson $250 million guaranteed in a contract. But one user retorted that the Ravens already offered him that much money and that Jackson wanted more.

That's when Jackson chimed in. Taking to the replies, Jackson had just three words for the user who said he wanted more: "No they didn't."

Jackson's reply is going viral with over 3,000 likes, 700 retweets and tons of comments. Some of those comments consist of fans hoping Jackson gets the money he deserves while others are waiting to see the media's reaction to it:

It's believed that the biggest holdup right now is that Lamar Jackson doesn't have a professional sports agent to help him with the negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens.

But something is going to have to give sooner or later. Jackson is a free agent after this season and the Ravens will have to franchise tag him if they don't want him to simply leave in free agency.

How much money do you think Lamar Jackson will get if and when he finally does get the extension he wants?