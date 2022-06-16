Lamar Jackson Shuts Down Speculation: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to limit all drama as they head into training camp later this summer. To that end, quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading off one bit of speculation at the pass.

Speaking to reporters, Jackson made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving the Ravens amid a contract dispute. He said he's already talking to the team about his contract as he enters the final year of his deal. Most importantly, he intends to be a Raven for his entire career.

There have been a ton of reports this offseason indicating that Jackson and the Ravens are far apart on a new deal. But that hasn't stopped Jackson from showing up to mandatory minicamp.

The NFL world appears happy that this particular controversy can be put to bed. Many are saying that it's gotten far more attention than it deserved:

The 2021 season was hardly Lamar Jackson's best as he recorded the highest interception rate of his career. Injuries limited him to 12 games, and he had the most losses as a starter in one season since becoming the Ravens starter.

That didn't keep Jackson from once again leading the Ravens in rushing. It didn't keep him out of the Pro Bowl either.

Jackson seems intent on making the Ravens his permanent NFL home. We'll see if he maintains that stance if it costs him some money though.

