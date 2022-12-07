Lamar Jackson, Stetson Bennett Stat Is Going Viral

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named as a finalist for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Bennett is in his fourth year of college football action. At 25 years old, he's one of the oldest players in the nation.

Lamar Jackson was named the Heisman Trophy winner as quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals in 2016. Jackson and Bennett are currently the same age — both born in 1997.

Jackson is in the midst of his fifth NFL season as a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. He became the youngest quarterback in NFL history (22 years, 358 days) to win an MVP award in 2019.

After leading Georgia to a National Championship this past season, Bennett returned to defend his title in 2022. Since his return, the Bulldogs have notched a perfect 12-0 record and earned a No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia will face off against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.