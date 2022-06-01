Lamar Jackson Still Not At Ravens OTAs This Week

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of Louisville reacts during the second quarter of a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have begun their voluntary OTA practices today. But their most notable player isn't there.

Per Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, quarterback Lamar Jackson is not participating in this week's OTAs. He's one of 17 players on the roster who is skipping it.

Jackson is currently involved in a contract dispute with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens reportedly made Jackson a contract offer earlier this offseason, but Jackson didn't accept it.

Jackson doesn't have an agent either. He works with friends and family to make contract decisions. That might be part of what is holding up the process.

Whether this issue leads to a full-on holdout remains to be seen though.

The 2021 season was a bit of a step back for Lamar Jackson. He threw a career-high 13 interceptions and went just 7-5 as a starter before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jackson's value heading into the 2022 offseason wasn't exactly the highest it had ever been despite being just two years removed from an MVP season.

It might help things along if Jackson were to hire a professional agent. That's probably going to be the best way to ensure he gets all of his money before his contract expires at the end of next season.

Will Lamar Jackson return to the Ravens before training camp? Or will his contract status keep him out through the preseason?