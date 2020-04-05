Lamar Jackson’s Tweet About Michael Vick’s Career Is Going Viral

Michael Vick has been retired from the NFL for four seasons. Following the 2020 season (if/when it happens), the former No. 1 overall pick will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Does the electric dual-threat quarterback have a chance at making it? Probably not.

Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler and broke numerous NFL quarterback rushing records, but he never made an All-Pro team. He never made a deep playoff run or won a Super Bowl. Ultimately, he had a very good career, but not one deserving of the Hall of Fame.

That’s what most experts seem to think, anyway. But not Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, had a viral tweet about Vick’s Hall of Fame chances on Saturday.

“Thiz can’t be a real question,” he wrote.

Thiz can’t be a real question https://t.co/h6JqsuyUgx — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 5, 2020

Jackson’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times and liked more than 70,000 times.

Vick probably won’t make the Hall of Fame, but it’s clear he had a huge impact on the current generation of star quarterbacks. And that is certainly something to be proud of.