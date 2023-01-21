Lamar Jackson Was Trending After Patrick Mahomes Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hug following the Chiefs win at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of the Chiefs-Jaguars game, Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury. He then underwent X-Rays, taped up his ankle and returned to the field for the second half.

Unfortunately, some fans have used Mahomes' situation as an excuse to bash Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson missed the Ravens' playoff game against the Bengals due to a knee injury he suffered in early December. There are plenty of fans who believe he sat out because of his contract situation.

As a result, Jackson is being unfairly criticized on social media.

"Imagine being @Lj_era8 and not playing in the playoffs because you hurt your knee and not traveling with your team to support them and then seeing Mahomes out here with an injured ankle grinding on the field," one fan said. "Sounds like someone isn’t happy about their contract."

"Patrick Mahomes is making Lamar Jackson look like a clown," another fan wrote.

"You have to respect Mahomes heart. His ankle’s probably worse than Lamar Jackson’s knee but there was no chance he was going out of the game unless forced," a third fan commented on Twitter.

Jackson has stated that he strictly missed the final month of the season because he was hurt.

If we're comparing contract situations though, it's important to note that Mahomes has a deal that'll run through the 2031 season. Jackson, meanwhile, is set to be a free agent.