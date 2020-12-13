Look: LaMelo Ball Reportedly Bought Cam Newton’s Condo

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is making his NBA debut Saturday night as his team takes on the Toronto Raptors in the preseason. It looks like he may also have recently found a place to live.

Ball, who was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, has reportedly purchased his new home from a rather popular former star athlete in town. Ball, according to Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340, is buying former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton’s old apartment.

Newton, of course, is now playing for New England after the Panthers cut him following last season.

Newton had reportedly been trying to sell the spot since July. He appears to have finally found a taker. It was listed for $3 million when it went on the market.

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant – LaMelo Ball. Terms of the deal of were undisclosed. Atlanta Entertainment Real Estate Agent Pierre Reeves @Cribs4sell on IG brokered the deal. pic.twitter.com/fepQmtlRPw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 12, 2020

Ball is one of the most intriguing NBA prospects in quite some time – mostly because of his path to the league and his father. There will be many rooting for him – and many rooting against him. It’s also quite interesting that he was drafted by Michael Jordan’s team.

As for Newton, it remains to be seen where he’ll wind up after this season. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and it isn’t exactly clear if he’ll be retained after the season.

Congrats to Ball on the new digs. Hopefully he sticks around in Charlotte for years to come.