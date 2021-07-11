Video: LaMelo Ball’s ESPYS Speech Is Going Viral

The big year continued for LaMelo Ball on Saturday night, as the Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard received a major honor at The ESPYS.

The youngest Ball brother won the ESPY for the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” on Saturday evening. Ball, who had a sensational rookie year for the Charlotte Hornets, beat out Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Football Team defensive lineman Chase Young and Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield for the award. All three of Ball’s competitors for the award were named the rookie of the year in their respective leagues.

Ball was very appreciative of the honor, though he didn’t say much on stage. That’s because he forgot what he was going to say.

“I forgot everything,” Ball said. “I can only think about my family right now. And my momma.”

Ball’s speech has gone viral on social media.

.@MELOD1P wins Best Breakthrough Athlete and may have had the best speech so far 😂 pic.twitter.com/ofOkyHtG6G — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

At least he remembered to thank his mother.

Ball is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The expectations will be even higher in Year 2.