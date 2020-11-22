LaMelo Ball Reacts To Hornets Signing Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have made some big moves already in the 2020 offseason.

First, Michael Jordan and the front office drafted Lamelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Next, they started working the free agent market.

Jordan reportedly called Gordon Hayward on Friday night in attempts to persuade the former All-Star to join the Hornets. Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Charlotte earlier this afternoon.

The former Boston forward took to Twitter to express his excitement in joining the Hornets franchise.

“To the city of Charlotte, I can’t wait to start the next chapter in my career! I am ready to play for another incredible organization with the @Hornets. Let’s get it,” Hayward wrote.

Ball is clearly excited about his team landing Hayward as well. The rookie out of Chino Hills High School was quick to respond to his new teammate’s tweet.

Ball and Hayward bring a level of star power that hasn’t been seen in Charlotte for years. The Hornets have hovered around the nine and 10 seed area for far too long in the Eastern Conference. Since Kemba Walker’s departure from the team last year, Charlotte has become easily one of the league’s most forgettable franchises.

With the playmaking potential of Ball and the proven scoring ability of Hayward, the Hornets might just be able to break into the playoff picture for the first time since 2016.