LaMelo Ball Is Reportedly Finalizing A Major Endorsement Deal

LaMelo Ball, one of the top projected picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, is reportedly finalizing a major endorsement deal – and, no, it’s not with Big Baller Brand.

The youngest Ball brother is reportedly finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, according too NBA insider Shams Charania.

LaMelo Ball, 19, is considered to be one of the top three or four prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft class. Some believe he’s a better prospect than his older brother, Lonzo Ball, who went No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Projected top NBA pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

It’s unlikely that LaMelo Ball will go No. 1 overall to Minnesota, but Golden State is reportedly high on him at No. 2 overall.

“If they believe Ball is likely to develop into an All-Star, they will be prepared to draft him,” Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg wrote. “However, they are also high on another point guard: Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton.

“While Ball is indeed flashy and No. 1 on many draft analysts’ boards, Haliburton may have an easier time getting on the floor for Golden State. Ball is a high-level passer who sees the floor like Peyton Manning, but he also has a track record for being an inefficient scorer and underperforming defender.”

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for October, but it could be pushed back, according to the latest reports.