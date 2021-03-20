The Spun

LaMelo Ball Reveals His Nickname For Michael Jordan

LaMelo Ball makes his NBA debut for the Charlotte Hornets.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

As a rookie in the NBA, it can be difficult to catch your stride as a member of a new organization. But, first-year Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball seems to have bypassed those growing pains.

Midway through his first NBA season, it seems Ball has already accepted the franchise as family.

When asked about his relationship with team owner Michael Jordan on a video conference Saturday afternoon, Ball shared his nickname for the NBA legend: Unc.

“I call him Unc and stuff. I already feel like that,” the young guard said.

Selecting Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, MJ clearly saw the star potential that the flashy point guard possesses.

Originally coming off the bench, Ball had a relatively slow start to the season — especially in the scoring department. On his debut night in January the fan favorite went 0-5 (0-3 from three) and scored zero points. Since then though, he’s come into his own as a rising NBA star. Earning a starting role 20 games into the season, Ball now averages 20.1 points, 6.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

As of right now, Ball is considered the heavy odds-on favorite to win the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year Award — an trophy “Unc” claimed back in 1985.

 


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.