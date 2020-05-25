Lance Armstrong Compared Himself To 2 Legendary Athletes Today

ESPN’s two-part documentary on Lance Armstrong, titled LANCE, debuted on Sunday evening.

Armstrong, 48, was at one point among the most-famous athletes in the world. He won seven consecutive Tour de Frances from 1999 to 2005, following a battle with testicular cancer, only for all of it to come crashing down due to his doping scandal.

The former cycling star admitted in the documentary that he first started doping when he was 21. His results from 1998 on, including the seven straight Tour de France wins, have been voided due to cheating.

Still, Armstrong was truly among the most-famous athletes in the world at his cheating peak. He compared his status to two legendary athletes in Part 1 of LANCE.

“If I was competing today, I could tell you who my peers would be. My peers would be Michael Phelps, LeBron James,” Armstrong said. “I see where they are. Only now do I realize, that’s where you were, that’s where I was. I really don’t miss that. I think if I would have stayed there, it wouldn’t have been good for my family.”

Armstrong didn’t leave that status by choice, though. His cheating scandal ripped away his highest achievements.

Part 2 of LANCE is set to air next Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.