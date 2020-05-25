The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lance Armstrong Compared Himself To 2 Legendary Athletes Today

Lance Armstrong during a race in 2010.PAU, FRANCE - JULY 20: American Lance Armstrong with team RadioShack rides in a breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France on July 20, 2010 in Pau, France. Armstrong started the ride between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Pau in 31st place. French rider Pierrick Fedrigo won the stage while Alberto Contador retained the yellow jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ESPN’s two-part documentary on Lance Armstrong, titled LANCE, debuted on Sunday evening.

Armstrong, 48, was at one point among the most-famous athletes in the world. He won seven consecutive Tour de Frances from 1999 to 2005, following a battle with testicular cancer, only for all of it to come crashing down due to his doping scandal.

The former cycling star admitted in the documentary that he first started doping when he was 21. His results from 1998 on, including the seven straight Tour de France wins, have been voided due to cheating.

Still, Armstrong was truly among the most-famous athletes in the world at his cheating peak. He compared his status to two legendary athletes in Part 1 of LANCE.

“If I was competing today, I could tell you who my peers would be. My peers would be Michael Phelps, LeBron James,” Armstrong said. “I see where they are. Only now do I realize, that’s where you were, that’s where I was. I really don’t miss that. I think if I would have stayed there, it wouldn’t have been good for my family.”

Armstrong didn’t leave that status by choice, though. His cheating scandal ripped away his highest achievements.

Part 2 of LANCE is set to air next Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.