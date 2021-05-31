The Spun

Former MLB Star Lance Berkman Reportedly Lands College Job

A general view of the Houston Astros' stadium from field level.HOUSTON,TX - APRIL 30: A general view of Minute Maid Park is seen on April 30, 2012 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

A former Houston Astros star has reportedly landed a college baseball job.

According to a report by FOX 26’s Mark Berman, former Houston Astros slugger Lance Berkman will be named the next head coach at Houston Baptist.

Berkman, a six-time All-Star who played for the Astros from 1999-2010, has confirmed that he’s accepted the job.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward since I retired from my playing career. It’s been a dream of mine to be a Division 1 head coach. I think this is a wonderful opportunity,” Berkman said on Sunday night.

Berkman, 45, played in the MLB from 1999-2013. He was a six-time All-Star at first base and helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series in 2011. However, he is best known for his time in Houston, where he played for more than a decade.

The former MLB star said he’s ready for the challenge of being a college baseball head coach.

Berkman is a Texas native. He was born in Waco, Texas and played collegiately at Rice University.

Former Houston Baptist head coach Jared Moon announced his resignation earlier this year.


