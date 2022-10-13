Landon Collins Has Brutally Honest Admission On Giants Return

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants celebrates after breaking up a pass against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Three-time Pro-Bowl safety Landon Collins re-signed with the New York Giants last week, marking a return to the team that selected him with a second-round pick in 2015.

If it were up to him, Collins never would've left New York. But when his rookie contract expired, the Giants let their All-Pro safety walk in free agency.

Collins says former general manager David Gettleman didn't want him on the team.

“I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman,” Collins said, per the New York Daily News. “It sucked. I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here. So I had to take my chances somewhere else.”

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington. After three disappointing season, the Commanders cut him prior to the 2022 season.

Collins admits that his stint in Washington didn't live up to expectations — but he expects things to go much better with Round 2 in New York.

“I’ve been injury prone for the past, what, two years, three years?” Collins said. “So that’s my biggest downfall right now. But other than that I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller, and I love this game. It’s definitely humbling coming from when you’re the top [guy] and now you’re back to ground one.”

Collins hopes to retire as a Giant.

“Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant,” Collins said, “is a dream come true.”

The Giants are 4-1 on the year heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.