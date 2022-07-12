Landon Donovan Finalist For Job: Soccer World Reacts

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 3: Former Los Angeles Galaxy great Landon Donovan prior the match against Los Angeles FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on October 3, 2021 in Carson, California. The match ended in a 1-1 draw (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images) Shaun Clark/Getty Images

United States soccer legend Landon Donovan is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge job.

Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, "... Donovan is among 6 finalists for the managerial post of [the San Jose Earthquakes]. Also included in the group of finalists is the current coaching staff."

The soccer world reacted Donovan's job prospects on Tuesday.

"Really like the idea of Donovan coaching the Quakes," tweeted Dylan Hernández of the LA Times.

"If fans are being honest, even if Donovan got the Sane Jose job and did well, does anyone doubt the Galaxy would come calling not long after and he would screw over San Jose a second time?" another asked.

"Could Landon Donovan have a homecoming in the Bay??" asked Kylen Mills.

"Neville, Heath, Rooney, and possibly Donovan as MLS head coaches," Jeff Wallner tweeted at Everton.

"I mentioned Donovan as a likely candidate on The Aftershock once, and it almost got me killed in the live comments, so good luck, Jeff," an Earthquakes writer and host replied. "Six finalists are a LOT. This could turn out to be surprising in the end, but I have my doubts it will."

"I'm down for this," another fan replied.

Donovan spent four seasons in San Jose where he led the Quakes to two MLS Cups.

However, after returning from Bayer Leverkusen, he infamously signed with San Jose's hated rival, the LA Galaxy, where he went on to win four more championships.