Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex on August 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Yong Kim-Pool/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Johnson revealed his status for the Eagles' Divisional Round game next week.

"I'm playing next week," he said.

Earlier today, Johnson was named to the second First Team All-Pro list of his 10-year career with Philadelphia. His postseason status is crucial to the Eagles' success as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Jalen Hurts, who's still dealing with a sprained shoulder, is certainly happy to have his All-Pro protecter back on the line.

Johnson and the Eagles will face off against the lower-seed winner of Tampa Bay-Dallas or Minnesota-New York.