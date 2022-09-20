Lane Kiffin Admits Why He Stopped Passing On Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin wanted to be a bit of a nice guy on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss was taking on Georgia Tech and the game got out of hand pretty quickly. It was 21-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the end of the third quarter.

He didn't have his quarterbacks throw the ball a lot and that was by design. Kiffin told the media that it was due to Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins being on the hot seat.

"I would have liked the opportunity to throw more with Luke, but having empathy for what was going on in that game on the other sideline and the hot seat or whatever he’s on, just didn’t really feel like it was right, where if it was a couple of score game Luke would have gotten to throw more there," Kiffin said.

This is really classy from Kiffin, especially since he knew that his team was better than Georgia Tech.

Collins has been the head coach at Georgia Tech for four seasons and only has a 10-27 record.

If things don't start to turn around soon, he might be looking for a new coaching gig.