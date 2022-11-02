Lane Kiffin Asked About Rumors Linking Him To Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn't trying to hear any of the noise surrounding him possibly leaving Ole Miss for Auburn when the job opens up.

When asked if he'd have any interest in the Tigers job next season, Kiffin did his best to shot the idea down.

Saying via Nathan King, "No, we don't really comment on those things. They happen every year. ... We're extremely happy here and have something special going."

Kiffin has done a very nice job of building the Rebels back into an SEC power since taking over in Oxford.

Ole Miss currently sits at 8-1 with a huge game against the Crimson Tide on Saturday, followed by two conference tests against Arkansas and in-state rival Mississippi State.

If Kiffin and the Rebs can pull out at least two out of those three, he would secure his second consecutive 10-win season at Mississippi.