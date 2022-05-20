Lane Kiffin Denied Media Appearance: Fans React

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Amid the war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin decided to weigh in and tweet his shock and surprise. But it appears the SEC wants to avoid more mudslinging.

Per Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show, Kiffin was supposed to appear on their show today. However, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stopped Kiffin from appearing and said that SEC coaches could no longer comment on the issue.

This week Saban accused Fisher's Texas A&M program of "buying" their top ranked recruiting class. Fisher fired back by calling Saban a "narcissist" who thinks he's god and called on people to look into his past.

Amid it all, Kiffin was tweeting how much he was enjoying the fireworks between his two SEC West rivals. He had a lot to say in the immediate aftermath.

The SEC responded by reprimanding both. Clearly the conference wants to head off any more of this controversy at the pass.

For Lane Kiffin, it may be awhile before we heard from him at greater length on the issue. But you can't keep him silent forever.

As for Jimbo Fisher, he has made it clear that he's lost all respect for Nick Saban after what Saban said about his program. Even if he isn't allowed to call Saban out upfront, we can expect some digs at his former boss in the very near future.