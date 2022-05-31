Lane Kiffin Describes SEC Coaches Meeting In 2 Words

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The SEC coaches convened Tuesday for the conference's spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

Given recent drama between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, some onlookers may have hoped to hear about reality TV-like histrionics taking place.

Given his active Twitter presence and willingness to poke fun at his peers, Lane Kiffin seems like the most likely of the coaches to regale everyone with juicy gossip from the meeting room.

However, the Ole Miss coach told Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times that the meeting was "pretty normal."

Per a seating chart Kiffin responded to Tuesday afternoon, he sat directly across from Fisher. Kiffin would know better than anyone if the fellow former Alabama staffer was angrily staring at Saban while clenching his fists the entire time.

Any teacher skilled at separating potential trouble-makers could have also warned the SEC against pairing Kiffin with Mississippi State's Mike Leach.

But it sounds like a routine business summit took place between adults amid a potential turning point for college football. There's plenty for the SEC coaches to discuss without getting bogged down in personal animosity.