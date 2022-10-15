Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon.

No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests.

One of which was former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin. As his Ole Miss Rebels prepare to play Auburn, he was asked about the looming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.

Despite working at both schools, he's rooting for the Vols today.

“I mean, if you think I don’t know Tennessee is playing Alabama, I mean who doesn’t know that?” Kiffin said when asked if he was just focused on facing off against Auburn. “You know, I don’t know what to say, except for hey, let’s both beat the state of Alabama today. Go Vols."

Alabama and Tennessee kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.