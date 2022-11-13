Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game

Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone.

After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's.

His response: "Make one play."

Ole Miss' final drive started out well enough, with some huge plays made by true freshman Quinshon Judkins. However, when the Rebs had to have it through the air, Jaxson Dart's inexperience began to show.

Alabama's pressure was able to speed up Dart's internal clock and make him try to evade the pocket early, but the Tide's defense was sure to keep a spy on him before he could get loose.

Kiffin's frustration definitely showed on the final play when he sent his play sheet flying towards the Ole Miss bench.

A tough one to swallow for the folks down in Oxford.