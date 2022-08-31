Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Response When Asked About Ole Miss Quarterback Battle

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Despite the Ole Miss Rebels opening up their 2022 college football season on Saturday, head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to announce the team's starting quarterback.

Returning backup Luke Altmyer and incoming transfer Jaxson Dart are still locked in a battle for the QB1 job. And according to Kiffin, their race is still neck-and-neck.

“They’re both even," Kiffin said on Wednesday, per Rebels insider Brad Logan.

Altmyer served as the primary backup to Matt Corral during his true freshman season in 2021. Through five game appearances, the former four-star recruit threw for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dart, the No. 3-ranked transfer in this year's class, appeared in six games for USC during his true freshman season in 2021. He logged 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions before announcing his transfer decision earlier this offseason.

Altmyer and Dart alternated first and second-team reps throughout spring practice.

One of these QB options will lead the charge for the Rebels in their home opener against Troy this coming Saturday.