Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.
Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country.
Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in the fourth quarter, ultimately falling with a 30-24 final score. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels offense had a shot to score a game-winning touchdown, but came up just short.
Kiffin shared a blunt response to the loss during his postgame press conference.
“I don’t give a shit how many yards we had or how many points we scored, the head coach said. "We came to win the game and we didn’t.
“Today, we are 0-1.”
Heading into tonight's game, Ole Miss was 8-1 and in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. This loss knocks them out of postseason contention.
Kiffin has still yet to notch a win over his former boss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.