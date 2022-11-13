Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country.

Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in the fourth quarter, ultimately falling with a 30-24 final score. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels offense had a shot to score a game-winning touchdown, but came up just short.

Kiffin shared a blunt response to the loss during his postgame press conference.

“I don’t give a shit how many yards we had or how many points we scored, the head coach said. "We came to win the game and we didn’t.

“Today, we are 0-1.”

Heading into tonight's game, Ole Miss was 8-1 and in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. This loss knocks them out of postseason contention.

Kiffin has still yet to notch a win over his former boss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.