Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Lane Kiffin during 2020 LSU vs. Ole MIss game.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors.

Telling 247Sports:

Like I said, I love being here. I mean, I don't want to look to next year already with a regular season game [remaining], but this is not one of those years where you say we're gonna lose all these guys. There's a lot of people coming back and a lot of new guys offensively, especially. So, very excited about the future. I don't know that stuff out there — No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half I wouldn't be No. 1 anymore then.

The Rebels fell to 8-3 after losing to unranked Arkansas last night and it wasn't particularly close. Ole Miss trailed 42-6 at one point, with some players admitting it was hard to block out the noise of their coach possibly leaving for greener pastures. 

Kiffin is reportedly slated to make $7.5 million next year should be return to Oxford which places him among the 10 highest-paid coaches in the sport.

That said, Auburn is likely to pay whatever it takes to get back to relevance in the SEC West.