Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors.

Telling 247Sports:

Like I said, I love being here. I mean, I don't want to look to next year already with a regular season game [remaining], but this is not one of those years where you say we're gonna lose all these guys. There's a lot of people coming back and a lot of new guys offensively, especially. So, very excited about the future. I don't know that stuff out there — No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half I wouldn't be No. 1 anymore then.

The Rebels fell to 8-3 after losing to unranked Arkansas last night and it wasn't particularly close. Ole Miss trailed 42-6 at one point, with some players admitting it was hard to block out the noise of their coach possibly leaving for greener pastures.

Kiffin is reportedly slated to make $7.5 million next year should be return to Oxford which places him among the 10 highest-paid coaches in the sport.

That said, Auburn is likely to pay whatever it takes to get back to relevance in the SEC West.