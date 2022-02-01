Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On State Of Sport

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has never been one to bite his tongue. And he kept it on brand Tuesday when talking about the state of college football in the age of NIL.

When asked about Name, Image and Likeness deals, Kiffin was candid. Telling reporters Ole Miss simply doesn’t have the resources to compete with some of the bigger universities in the sport. While also taking a small jab at Texas A&M in the process.

Lane Kiffin: "Somehow, they’re going to have to control NIL. You’ve got these salary caps. (Schools) giving players millions to sign before they play and other places not able to do that. What would the NFL look like if two or three teams could pay 10 times more in salary cap?" — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 1, 2022

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals. It’s like dealing with salary caps,” Kiffin explained. “I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.”

“Somehow, they’re going to have to control NIL,” the coach continued. “You’ve got these salary caps. [Schools] giving players millions to sign before they play and other places not able to do that. What would the NFL look like if two or three teams could pay 10 times more in salary cap?”

"We're getting close to the idea that this is professional football, just at a younger age." Caleb Williams' trip to the portal will be remembered as the collision of NIL and one-time transfer. @ESPNPlus story on the face of a changing era. https://t.co/qH4TP38vm2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 1, 2022

“There are schools with no shot to recruit certain players,” Kiffin said. “If a class has an average of $25 million, that’s $1 million a person.” Noting, “In NFL free agency, players go to the most money. These players are 17 and 18, they’re going to go where they get paid most. You’ve legalized paying players”

Lane Kiffin has a point. But it should be noted that it’s no different than the biggest schools getting the best players pre-NIL. That said, the NCAA could stand to instill a more regulated system when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness agreements.