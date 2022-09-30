Look: Lane Kiffin Has Hilarious Message For ESPN's Laura Rutledge

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin gets along with just about everyone in the media these days, but he had a pretty funny message for ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

Taking to Twitter, Kiffin shared a photo of Rutledge playing with his dog Juice, the unofficial mascot of Ole Miss since he took over in 2020. Kiffin jokingly pleaded with his dog not to get too attached to Rutledge as she is a Florida grad and a diehard Gators fan.

"Dude ⁦@LauraRutledge⁩ That’s my dog!!! Get back home ⁦@JuiceKiffin⁩ she’s a Gator and will try and convince you to leave. Grass isn’t always greener, son, sometimes it’s just green. #StayInTheSip," Kiffin wrote.

College football fans had an absolute ball with this hilarious message.

"Waiting for the Auburn fans to come in here and somehow say this is a message that Kiffin wants out of Oxford…." one fan replied.

"If I was him, I’d leave you for @LauraRutledge in a second," another fan wrote.

"Having your dog enter the transfer portal is tough," wrote a third.

But Rutledge herself might have won the day with her reply to Kiffin's message.

"The goodest boy," Rutledge tweeted.

Laura Rutledge also saw her favorite team the Gators get the better of Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels in Kiffin's debut with the SEC team. Florida crushed Ole Miss 51-35 in 2020.

It looks like she's getting the last laugh here too.