Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday.

After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year.

"Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]. Dominant performance!!! Good luck and look forward to playing the Back to Back National champs!!"

The 8-4 Rebels avoided Georgia on the schedule this year but saw their hopes of an undefeated season end with a 45-20 loss to Brian Kelly and LSU back in October.

That loss set up a 1-3 finish for the rest of the year, derailing what was looking like could've been a special season in Oxford.

With a freshly signed extension, it's time for Kiffin to hit the recruiting trail to stock up on talent for 2023's matchup. Should be an exciting one.