Lane Kiffin Has Perfect Reaction To Nick Saban's "Parity" Comment

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You know when Nick Saban is complaining about lack of parity in college football that it's become a major issue.

"One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is everything in CFB has always had parity," the Alabama head coach told Paul Finebaum.

Why on earth would Nick Saban want more parity in the sport? He's the one benefiting from a lack of it.

Lane Kiffin isn't so sure Saban is feeling too well.

If Saban wants parity maybe he should head back to the NFL. The reality is college football has always lacked parity, but it's been worse than usual lately.

The College Football Playoff has been widely dominated by Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The Big 12 has never won a playoff game. The Pac-12 won one, and that was all the way back in 2015 when Marcus Mariota was running the show at Oregon.

Alabama has separated itself from the pack. The Crimson Tide are an unstoppable force in the recruiting world and typically make light work of the rest of the SEC.

Maybe an expanded playoff will improve the sport and its parity. Maybe not.

Regardless, Saban recognizes the sport is hurting. Maybe he can team up with Kiffin and lead the charge the get things in the right direction.