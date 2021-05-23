Report: Lane Kiffin Is Hiring Former Alabama Coach

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin is reportedly hiring a former Crimson Tide assistant coach to his staff at Ole Miss.

Kiffin, who’s heading into his second season with the Rebels program, is reportedly hiring a former Alabama assistant coach.

The 46-year-old head coach is reportedly expected to hire former Alabama Crimson Tide assistant coach Jake Thornton.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Kiffin is expected to hire Jake Thornton as the Rebels’ new offensive line coach, a source told AL.com. Thornton will be the replacement for Randy Clements, who was fired in late April. The 28-year old Thornton, a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2017, was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Gardner-Webb last season after two seasons as the offensive line coach at Tennessee Tech.

Kiffin is coming off a promising first season at Ole Miss.

The Rebels went 5-5 in Year 1 under Kiffin, but finished the season with a bowl win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

Ole Miss is scheduled to begin the 2021 season on Monday, Sept. 6 against Louisville.