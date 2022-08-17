Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever.

For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.

Appearing on Marty & McGee Talkin' Season, Kiffin declared that he's getting everyone he knows ready for the Alabama game. He made it clear that his Rebels will do better than last year too.

"I text some people I knew and I'm like, 'Get your popcorn ready. This is gonna be good, a lot better than when I said it and we got smoked by Alabama,'" Kiffin said.

In his two years as head coach of Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin has been unable to get within 14 points of Alabama in their annual rivalry game.

Over the past five seasons, Alabama have scored at least 59 points four times. The rivalry hasn't been particularly close since 2016.

It will be a little surprising if the result is any different in 2022. Ole Miss will have a new starting quarterback this year while Alabama are bringing back reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young for what might be another record-breaking year.

Will Lane Kiffin give Ole Miss a better chance against Alabama this season?