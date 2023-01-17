Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels.

According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs.

Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have had a terrific visit with the Rebs before also taking a look at TCU over the weekend after making his transfer decision official on Monday night.

As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU. I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward. With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow.

Howard reportedly really enjoyed being around Kiffin and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weiss Jr., who helped Ole Miss look like one of the best teams in the conference for much of the season.

The freshman QB threw just four passes for the Tigers in 2022, completing two for seven yards.