Lane Kiffin Is Rumored To Be Candidate For NFL Coaching Job

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only college football coach rumored to possibly return to the NFL. Per Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, Lane Kiffin is also the talk of NFL circles.

“Not attempting to break any news,” Spielberger tweeted. “But there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.”

Not attempting to break any news, but there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin https://t.co/xtBlPPcKBH — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022

Since taking over at Ole Miss, Kiffin has done a great job to turn the program around. Leading the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in school history.

Though it feels like ages ago, Kiffin served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders a season and four games. Posting an ugly 5-15 record from 2007-2008. After which, Kiffin returned to the college game to try to rehabilitate his image.

Which he eventually went on to do as the offensive coordinator and QB coach of Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Following head coaching stints at Tennessee and USC.

I would not be surprised if Lane Kiffin at least interviews for an NFL opening. I don’t even think I’d be surprised if he took a job. The extension does not tie him down at Ole Miss — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) January 10, 2022

Now, many NFL insiders say it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kiffin at least interview for a pro job. Perhaps a reunion with the Raiders?