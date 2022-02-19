Lane Kiffin Loses Assistant Coach To The NFL

Ole Miss special teams coach Jeremy Springer is leaving Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss program to become an assistant special teams coach for the Los Angeles Rams, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Springer had just joined the Rebels earlier this week after serving as an assistant coach for Marshall this past season. Kiffin brought him in to replace former special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who departed for Alabama earlier this offseason.

Source: Jeremy Springer has accepted a job as the Rams new assistant special teams coach. Springer spent last year at Marshall and had recently agreed to become the Ole Miss special teams coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2022

After this year’s Super Bowl victory, three of Sean McVay’s assistant coaches were poached for other jobs around the league, including former assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes. Now, McVay will dip into the collegiate coaching ranks to get his next man.

As head of special teams for the Thundering Herd in 2021, Springer led his unit to a top-10 ranking with four blocked kicks and one blocked punt. Prior to his time with Marshall, he spent three seasons as the special teams coordinator under head coach Kevin Sumlin at Arizona.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program will now be forced to look elsewhere for their next special teams coach.