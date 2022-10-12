Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend.

The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.

'"We've struggled against Auburn. They're a very talented team that we know will come to play. We'll have our hands full," Kiffin said.

Kiffin wasn't kidding when he said that the Rebels have struggled against the Tigers. They've lost the last six in this series and haven't beaten them since 2015. They've also lost 11 of 14 against them dating back to 2008.

Even though history hasn't been kind to the Rebels in this series, they look poised to win this year's contest. They're currently the No. 9 team in the country with a 6-0 record and have scored 20+ points in all six games.

Meanwhile, the Tigers haven't looked good in their first six games which has led to a lot of speculation that head coach Bryan Harsin could be on his way out.

Kickoff for this contest will be at Noon ET on Oct. 15.