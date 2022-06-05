Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Billy Napier Very Clear
The Alabama coaching tree continues to expand throughout the SEC.
Billy Napier will begin his first season as Florida's head coach. From 2013 to 2016, he served as a wide receivers coach on Nick Saban's staff, which included Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for those final three years.
Per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), Kiffin is confident his former Alabama co-worker will do "really well" in his new position.
"Really smart," Kiffin said of Napier during the SEC spring meetings. "Organized. Super detailed, and a great recruiter, too."
Napier went 40-12 during his four seasons as Louisiana's head coach. After turning around the Sun Belt program, he'll look to bring the Gators back to the top following a 6-7 campaign.
Kiffin believes Napier's recruiting and relationship-building skills will go a long way.
"Just spending a ton of time with the kids, the coaches, the family members," Kiffin said. "Just really, really poured in them and did a great job."
Kiffin began his tenure at Ole Miss with a 51-35 loss to Florida to commence the 2020 season. The two SEC programs didn't collide last year and won't face off in 2022.
Napier will hope for a better debut when his Gators host Utah on September 3.