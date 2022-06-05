Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Billy Napier Very Clear

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Alabama coaching tree continues to expand throughout the SEC.

Billy Napier will begin his first season as Florida's head coach. From 2013 to 2016, he served as a wide receivers coach on Nick Saban's staff, which included Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for those final three years.

Per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), Kiffin is confident his former Alabama co-worker will do "really well" in his new position.

"Really smart," Kiffin said of Napier during the SEC spring meetings. "Organized. Super detailed, and a great recruiter, too."

Napier went 40-12 during his four seasons as Louisiana's head coach. After turning around the Sun Belt program, he'll look to bring the Gators back to the top following a 6-7 campaign.

Kiffin believes Napier's recruiting and relationship-building skills will go a long way.

"Just spending a ton of time with the kids, the coaches, the family members," Kiffin said. "Just really, really poured in them and did a great job."

Kiffin began his tenure at Ole Miss with a 51-35 loss to Florida to commence the 2020 season. The two SEC programs didn't collide last year and won't face off in 2022.

Napier will hope for a better debut when his Gators host Utah on September 3.