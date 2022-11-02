Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has done a great job at Jackson State and it's led other coaches to think that a bigger job could be on the horizon for him.

One of those "other coaches" is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has been a Power 5 head coach for 11 seasons and has an 85-43 overall record.

He thinks that Sanders would do one heck of a job if he got hired by a Power 5 school.

“I think he’d do great,” Kiffin said, via On3. “I think that’s a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter, great name. This is a different world we’re in now because recruiting has always been important but now you have the portal. You can change a roster faster than you ever could before. And you can lose a roster faster than you ever could before. So the ability to hire Deion and have that name right away and portal people wanting to play for him right away can flip a roster where before – realistically – it would take two to three years to truly turn a roster around, you can do it immediately."

Sanders' name has been popping up for the Auburn job a lot in the last week after Bryan Harsin was let go on Monday. Harsin finished his AUburn tenure with a 9-12 overall record.

Sanders would bring some stability to Auburn if the school goes after him and he's already shown an ability to recruit. After all, he was able to flip Travis Hunter, who was the top recruit in the 2022 class, to Jackson State from Florida State.

We'll have to see when Sanders gets a crack with a P5 gig.