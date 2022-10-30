Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Extremely Clear

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just about every rivalry game in the SEC West is intense to the point of being personal. But for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, yesterday's win over Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M was particularly satisfying.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kiffin made it clear that he has no love for Fisher and feels like he was attacked personally by Fisher ahead of his team's game. He said that the war of words with Fisher leading up to the game gave the team extra motivation

"Yeah, I don’t give you coach-speak, so yeah, that’s real," Kiffin said, via YouTube. "Someone attacks you personally, calls you and your buddy Coach Saban both clowns, you take that personal. So, glad we won.

"I guess I can be a clown for Halloween then."

Ole Miss ran the ball 63 times for just under 400 yards in the 31-28 win over the Aggies. A pair of Jaxson Dart touchdown passes in the third quarter gave the Rebels a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

The end result is an 8-1 record for Ole Miss and a chance to cut his mentor and rival Nick Saban down to size in the weeks to come. Kiffin and the Rebels get a bye next week before hosting Alabama on November 12.

Are the Rebels the best team in the SEC West now?