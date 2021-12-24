Lane Kiffin Names The 1 Thing He’d Change About Transfer Portal

With the evolution of the NCAA transfer portal and the emergence of new name, image and likeness rules, the makeup of college football is heading into an entirely new era.

Unsurprisingly, prominent figures from around the college football world have strong opinions regarding the ever-changing landscape — including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Several big-name transfer decisions have had some major implications on this year’s bowl season. To combat this, Kiffin suggested that the transfer portal enact a specific window of time for players to make any decisions.

“You got to put a window so they can only go in at these times,” Kiffin said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Kiffin also addressed some emerging issues with the league’s new NIL rules. After hearing stories of programs not making good on monetary promises, the Rebels coach suggested some sort of NIL contract.

“The NIL should be on a contract, “Kiffin said. “Because some of these places, the day before signing day are sitting here saying ‘Oh come here, you’re going to get $50,000 when you get here’ and the kid goes ‘OK, yeah I sign.’ And then we hear the stories that they get there and they don’t see anything.

“So, there should be a way that – like a free agent contract – hey, you get to see the contract before you go there,” he said. “I’m just tired of the stories you hear where a school or two I know very well say to the kid, ‘You will get this when you get here.’ And then, the kids in the portal a year later because they didn’t get anything.”

Discussions like this will only become more commonplace as the new college football era continues to evolve.