Lane Kiffin Reacts To Being Named "Most Likable" Head Coach

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Popular Twitter account Big Game Boomer released another one of its infamous lists on Friday. This list names the most liked and disliked head coaches in college football.

Sitting atop the list as the No. 1 most-liked coach is Ole Miss leader Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin took to Twitter with his reaction to this ranking. In doing so, he referenced the long-standing "rat poison" motto he adopted from his former boss Nick Saban.

Saban was ranked No. 9 on this most-like list.

These Big Game Boomer lists often have no rhyme or reason. Most of the time, it seems the list's main focus is to rile up the college football world.

Kiffin is a polarizing figure in the sport. Some fans love his colorful online presence — others not so much.

Whether you like him or not, Kiffin and his Rebels are 8-1 on the year so far. The team earned a No. 11 spot on the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year earlier this week.

After a bye this week, Ole Miss will face off against Saban and Alabama on November 12.