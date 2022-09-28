Lane Kiffin Reacts To Fans Leaving Ole Miss Game Early

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn't worried about fans leaving the last Ole Miss game a bit early.

Kiffin's Rebels were up 35-17 against Tulsa at halftime and he definitely noticed that some fans left after halftime. That said, he's only worrying about controlling what he can control during a game.

"When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game in a college stadium, you can't let that affect you. I've tried social media for two years but I'll worry about what I can control," Kiffin said to reporters.

Funny enough, the fans that left missed a competitive second half. The Golden Hurricanes outscored the Rebels 10-0 and cut the lead to as little as eight before time ran out.

The Rebels ended up escaping with a 35-27 victory and are now 4-0 on the season.

They definitely won't have to worry about fans leaving for this week's massive matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams are top 15 teams in the country and are undefeated.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET.