Lane Kiffin Reacts To Landing 5-Star Transfer QB

Lane Kiffin, one of the most dynamic recruiters in the college football game, has landed a massive transfer target in this year’s portal.

On Saturday, reports indicated that former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is on his way to Oxford to join Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The social-media-active coach confirmed the news by retweeting a message from college football insider Chris Low of ESPN.

“Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart tells ESPN he will play at @OleMissFB next season and is enrolled in school. The 6-3, 215-pound Dart passed for 1,353 yards and nine TDs in six games as a freshman. He’s a great fit for @Lane_Kiffin’s system with his arm strength and mobility,” Low wrote.

Dart, a former five-star recruit, chose Kiffin’s Ole Miss program over the Oklahoma Sooners and his hometown BYU Cougars. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the Trojan transfer was “impressed” by the Rebels staff and their plan for him as a developing QB.

Kiffin clearly made quite the impression on Dart. Earlier this offseason, the 18-year-old signal caller posted pictures posing with the head coach’s Aston Martin.

Through three starts and six games with USC in 2021, Dart logged 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. With plenty of potential and room to develop, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the sophomore QB operates under Lane Kiffin’s wide-open offensive system.

Dart is the favorite to claim the starting quarterback job in 2022 following the departure of Ole Miss standout Matt Corral.