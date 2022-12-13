Lane Kiffin Reacts To Mike Leach's Passing

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach had seen a lot of each other since taking their respective jobs in the state of Mississippi and the two coaches grew very close.

Tragically, Leach succumbed to complications from a heart condition on Monday night, passing at the age of 61.

Appearing on "SportsCenter" with Matt Barrie, Kiffin spoke on what college football lost with the death of his colleague and friend.

Someone really unique. Somebody very different, completely outside the box of normal coaches. But a wonderful person. I've known him for a long time ... I was just amazed by how brilliant he was... To think I was just hugging him a couple of weeks ago.

Kiffin went on to say that he sensed something was wrong when their two teams met on Nov. 24.

I knew something was off in pregame and I'm glad that he won his last game and [I] had that last hug with him. I will really miss his stories. ... I looked forward to his every year.

In the end, Kiffin says nobody survived change like Leach did and that he was maybe the smartest person he ever met.

"He'll really be missed."