Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Important Hire At Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With an extension locked-in and moves to make, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin made a new hire on Saturday.

Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman (via Matt Zenitz), "Ole Miss is hiring NC State offensive line coach John Garrison to coach the Rebels OL." Noting, "The former Nebraska lineman worked with Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2018."

Safe to say fans were happy about the move.

"What a hire," a user replied.

"Great hire for Ole Miss," tweeted Pack Pride's Cory Smith.

"I met John Garrison and spent a long time talking to him at a media lunch NC State held for its new assistant coaches in 2019," Andrew Schnittker of The Wilson Times. "One of the genuinely nicest people you will ever meet. Best of luck to him at Ole Miss."

Garrison was able to build the Wolfpack's line into one of the strongest units in the country. He'll look to continue that in Oxford come next fall.