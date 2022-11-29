Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Auburn made a run at Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to fill their head coaching vacancy.

He was reportedly the team's first choice and the leading candidate to land the job. However, earlier last week, something seemed to change.

The reports started hinting at Kiffin remaining with the Rebels. Well, that's exactly what happened. Kiffin announced his return to Ole Miss, while Auburn hired Hugh Freeze.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kiffin reportedly signed a contract extension to remain at Ole Miss.

"Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have officially agreed to his new contract," Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported. "The contract is expected to average about $9 million a year in salary and spans six years with a roll-over to seven."

That lines up with what Kiffin told ESPN over the weekend about his future with the Rebels.

"I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game," Kiffin told ESPN. "I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

Did Kiffin make the right decision?