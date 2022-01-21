Lane Kiffin Reportedly Met With Former 5-Star Transfer QB

As usual, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been busy on the recruiting trail this offseason.

According to recent reports from Rebels insider Jon Sokoloff, Kiffin took a trip to Athens to meet with Georgia transfers J.T. Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Both are available in the transfer portal and reportedly consider themselves “a package deal.”

Source: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin met with Georgia QB JT Daniels and WR Jermaine Burton today in Athens. Both players are in the portal and I am told they see themselves as a "package deal". Would be a massive get for Ole Miss if Kiffin can pull this off. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) January 21, 2022

Just yesterday, Daniels officially announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal. After beginning the season as Georgia’s starting QB, he was sidelined due to injury early on in the year. With Stetson Bennett taking over as QB1, Daniels watched his team claim a National Championship from the bench.

Through two seasons with the Bulldogs, Daniels threw for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He originally enrolled as a five-star quarterback recruit for USC in 2018 before transferring to Athens in 2020.

Jermaine Burton, Daniels’ wide receiver counterpart, logged 901 yards and eight touchdowns through two seasons with Georgia.

If Lane Kiffin is able to land this duo, it would be a massive get for the Ole Miss program.

Kiffin also met with five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart earlier this week.