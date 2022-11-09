Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Thinks Alabama 'Dynasty' Is Over

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead.

“Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”

Kiffin went on to say that Nick Saban's two-loss team could just as easily be undefeated and atop the polls.

“You go down to a two-point play and it’s 50 percent either way,” Kiffin continued. “The guy is literally one foot from being stopped short. If he’s stopped short, okay, or the guy misses it. One play. Now they’re undefeated and either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.”

The Rebels coach also took some time to downplay his feud with Saban since leaving his coordinator position with the Tide.

“Well I think, and I understand, it’s your guys job, it’s the media’s job, it’s Paul [Finebaum’s] job especially to just create attention and create a storyline," Kiffin said. "Once he said what he did he got a lot of attention. But it’s ridiculous.”

The two coaches meet once again this Saturday in Oxford with huge implications on the line.