Lane Kiffin Reveals What Relationship With Nick Saban Is Like

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Another massive game in the SEC West is on the horizon.

No. 11 Ole Miss is set to host No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a game that has major implications for the conference and the College Football Playoff.

No, it's not the winner-take-all game that some wanted it to be, but it's still a game that both teams have to win to keep their SEC title and CFP hopes alive.

Lane Kiffin is focused on getting his team prepped for the clash while also acknowledging that he still has a good relationship with his former co-worker.

“I think it’s good,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “We see each other at meetings and talk. The last one, we sat down for breakfast with Kirby Smart and Billy Napier. It was kind of like an old staff meeting.”

Kiffin coached with Saban from 2014-16 and was his offensive coordinator before taking the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic. He then coached that program for three years before taking the same gig at Ole Miss.

The two will meet again on Saturday down in Oxford. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.