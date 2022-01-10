The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lane Kiffin Rumor

NFL franchises have had some major success in recent years hiring young, offensive-minded head coaches.

Sean McVay, Kyle Shahanan, Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Taylor, among others, have all had successful stints as NFL head coaches.

Could Lane Kiffin be next to join that list?

According to a report from Pro Football Focus, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings opening.

“Not attempting to break any news, but there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin,” he tweeted.

It would be fun to see Lane Kiffin in the NFL, you have to admit that.

Still, Vikings fans don’t appear to be all-in on the idea.

“Seriously, PLEASE hire a GM before a coach. Hopefully the GM will talk the Wilfs out of this,” one fan tweeted.

“I seriously doubt this happens. But if it does, oh baby, inject it DIRECTLY into the veins,” one fan added on Twitter.

“This would be hilarious, I enjoy Lane in college but super unsure of him in the NFL,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Kiffin, 46, has been Ole Miss’ head coach for two seasons. He went 10-3 this past season, losing in the Sugar Bowl.

Will we see Lane Kiffin coaching in the NFL next year?

