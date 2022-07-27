Lane Kiffin Suggests 1 Major Change For College Football

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the many prominent figures concerned about the new NIL landscape in college football.

Kiffin believes the NCAA should impose a cap on NIL deals for student-athletes.

"I don't have the perfect plan for it, but there should be some form of cap," he explained during an appearance on First Take. "... My point f capping it was at least then there'd be a way to manage it.

"Remember, not only is there not a cap — we have collective groups, donors, at places paying players and picking the players to come, supposedly without any communication with the coaches.

"[The NCAA] basically have now legalized cheating."

During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger earlier this year, Kiffin expressed a similar point of view.

The longtime college football head coach believes players deserve to be paid, there just need to be some regulations.

I’ve said from the beginning, players should get paid. They do the work. Why that should be limited to a scholarship check, I disagree with. And they shouldn’t be [paid] all equal. That’s not what happens in the real world. Why does their best player get paid the same as their worst player? That’s not real life. There’s just not a system. It was ‘O.K., open it up!’ No system behind it. I’m sure some people saw these things coming, and a lot of people didn’t. These collectives, you basically made what was cheating before legal. You had no rules behind it. You’ve created something that was going to have a ton of issues. To think these things weren’t going to go this direction, once you allow boosters to do whatever they wanted …

